Your Stories of Holy Objects Surviving Storms, Fires, and Floods

I once posted an article from Aleteia.org on The Catholic Company Facebook page about a fire on a military base in Spain that charred everything except for a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary standing in what was the garden - including the flower vases that were next to it - "as if the flames had respected the space around the statue." It's hard to look at the photo and deny that God's providence was involved.

Statue of the Virgin Mary is Left Miraculously Intact After Fire. @JMZavalaOficial Statue of the Virgin Mary is Left Miraculously Intact After Fire. @JMZavalaOficial

The above photo was widely shared on social media at the time it happened. We received over 800 comments on our Facebook post, many of them from our followers sharing their own similar experiences with holy objects miraculously surviving accidents and natural disasters.

Some comments were so fascinating that I am resharing them below.

OUR FOLLOWERS SHARE THEIR STORIES

"My brother had his house burn and the only thing that did not turn to ash or melt was the wood cross from the top of our Father's casket. It had been blessed. Even being cherry wood it was made by Catholic monks and it was the only thing left hanging on the wall undamaged."

"Here in Atlanta during the tornado the hit the Dunwoody area in 1997 (?). Our friends had their yard and house tore up with trees etc... Their statue of Mary stood upright without one mark on it... It still gives me chills thinking about the image of all the devastation that looked like a war zone... And there stood Our Blessed Mother."

"The same thing happened after Katrina in Pass Christian...the church was washed away and all that was left was the statue of the Blessed Virgin and the crucifix."

"When my aunt lost everything in Chalmette during Katrina, everything was wiped out, gone, except the frame of her brick house and the Mother sitting upright right by the door. There were plants and other objects there, unmounted, and there She was; regal in all Her Glory!!"

"My mother's house burnt to the ground, we only could find a complete ceramic nativity set & a statue of the Infant of Prague all in tact. EVERYTHING else was ashes."

"We had a fire in 1985 ... Everything charred - the crucifix and rosaries hanging on the wall were not touched... God was truly in our home that day."

"I remember back in the early 60's when a co-worker's roof was blown off during a hurricane (in Kenmore, NY), and the only thing left standing in the house, on top of a dresser (in one of the bedrooms) was a statue of the Virgin Mary. Truly a miracle!"

"I live in Michigan and no matter how much winter/storm wind we have, Mary never moves. In the winter, no matter how much snow we get, there's always a 6 inch perimeter around Her where there is no snow. Even Mother Nature knows to respect our Mother Mary."

"Palm Sunday tornado, April 11, 1965. St. Mary on the Lake Catholic Church."

"When my hometown was burned to the ground by the Japanese during WW2, our house was the only one kept unscathed because a wooden image of the head of Jesus Christ was left in my grandma's altar in her bedroom! The statue was originally from Spain and has always been miraculous when we had it."

"Our friends were in a car accident (no one was hurt). All the windows in the van were shattered except for one. It was the one that had a holy card of the Blessed Mother propped up in it!"

"I am not surprised at this. My husband commissioned a local artist to do an oil painting of my favorite holy card of Our Lady of Lourdes. The artist's studio burned in a fire. One of the only things to survive the fire was the holy card."

"This also happened during the devastation of Katrina in New Orleans and through out the Gulf Coast. Churches and homes were destroyed but the statue of Our Lady was left standing and undamaged. St. Clare's parish in Waveland, Miss. is a good example of this."

"Here at Hampton Beach, 8 or so years ago a whole block burned down. Mrs. Mitchells was one of the stores that burned to the ground. The only thing that was left was a Statue of St. Patrick. The Mitchells were great supporters of our beautiful beach church, St. Patrick's, which is 101 years old now."

"This reminds me of something I saw with my own eyes after Katrina We went to a friends house she lived in Chalmette. Her house was a total wreck Inside it looked like someone filled it with mud and water then shook it up Everything was piled almost to the ceiling She said she only wanted to find a statue of Mary that had belonged to her grandmother Bill climbed over debris to the room she had left it in He came back carrying the statue that he found standing in the middle of the room Perfectly standing perfectly clean and intact."

"After Hurricane Katrina at my house in Diberville, MS, my house had filled with 8 feet of water. All my furniture had been pulled out of the rooms and all washed into the front living room sideways, upside down including my refrigerator. But my 2 foot statue of our Blessed Mother was standing exactly in place on a wooden TV stand along with the 2 plants I kept along side her in the corner of the living room. I knew right when I saw her she was with us (and still is)."

"On the Island of Gozo during WW2 during a service at a Catholic Church the Germans dropped a 500 pound bomb which we straight through the roof and landed in front of the altar through an act of God it did not explode it is still there today in a glass case."

"My parents had a house fire and the statue and the wooden table my grandfather built with the statue on it did not burn nor were charred or blackened.... the power of Mary for sure."

"I remember when I return home in August 2005 after hurricane Katrina hit... My house was destroyed and everything was washed away except for my statue of Virgin Mary stood at the same spot in front of my yard and didn't even move."

"There was a huge grass fire near the UMary campus in Bismarck, ND last spring. The monastery's cemetery where the sisters are buried was left unscathed!"

"A fire was set by a teenager at St. Mary's church in Bangor, ME many years ago & the crucifix was about all that was left. It now stands in the new church on outer Ohio St."

"When Hurricane Katrina hit my home in St. Bernard Parish everything was gone. Literally....my car was in a tree next door. I lost 2 homes. But the Statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary in my garden was untouched. No trees were standing, my yard was a mess, but there she was, standing strong and tall. God wanted her to stay and remind us all of his unfailing Love."

"Same here in our islands during a tsunami every thing was all damaged except the statue of Mary and the Cross of Jesus ...God bless us all."

"Yep, when I was 2 our house burned down, (spring 1958) my brother and father were badly burned. They had never treated anyone with such severe burns before. They learned a lot from treating him and were able to save many children in the fire of Our Ladof the Angels School fire in Chicago. Of all our belongings, the only things not damaged were the Family Bible, a Crucifix and a wall picture of the Blessed Virgin Mary."

"Huge tree limb SPLINTERED over Mary grotto during Hurricane Ike, leaving her untouched...with perfectly aligned and matched pieces on either side."

"Not surprised, after our house fire the only thing left in my sons room was his alter boy cassock. Not one speck of dirt."

"I've heard that many firemen have found Bibles fully intact inside charred homes as well. Fascinating!"

"The same thing happened at St John the Evangelist in Philly in 1898. The pictures in the Philly Newspaper back then looked just like this."

"When we were able to return to our New Orleans home many weeks after Katrina's flood waters had receded, the first thing I found was a very small statue of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal that I kept on a windowsill in my kitchen. The house had been inundated with 8 feet of flood waters and was completely devastated. Yet this statue of Our Lady still resided in exactly the same place as she did before the storm. O Mary conceived without sin, pray for us who have recourse to thee. Amen."

"Also in Rockaway, Queens, after Sandy's flooding and then horrific fire, this grotto still stood among the ruins."

"The last big earthquake in Los Angeles, all the knick knacks and pictures on my aunt's walls fell except the Mary statuette and saint pictures!"

"One of the only things that was left worth salvaging in my husband's home after Katrina was a crucifix. It hangs above our bedroom door."

"It reminds me of the Oakland fire, a white house is spared from burning because the owner of the house pour the water from Lourdes of France around the house."

"This happened to my cousin also when a wild fire destroyed his home in Arizona. His statue was not damaged either."

These stories are a testament to the fact that sacramentals (statues, crucifixes, icons, and other material objects representing our Catholic faith) are truly "sacred signs instituted by the Church to prepare us to receive the fruit of the sacraments and to sanctify different circumstances of our lives" (CCC 1677). They are spiritually powerful when they carry the blessing of a Catholic priest.

Sacramentals matter, and they serve a very important purpose to strengthen our faith, to invite us into prayer, and to deepen our relationship with God. I hope that reading these stories will encourage you to keep blessed objects in your home, your car, and any other place where you and your family members spend a significant amount of time.

This article has been updated and was originally published in August 2015. © The Catholic Company. All rights reserved.